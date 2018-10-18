Crowder (ankle) won't participate in Thursday's practice, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Crowder's absence was expected after coach Jay Gruden previously suggested that the wideout would be withheld from the first two practice sessions of the week and was "iffy" for Sunday's game against the Cowboys. As such, Crowder's involvement in Friday's practice (or lack thereof) will prove most telling with regard to his Week 7 status. Crowder previously sat out the Redskins' Week 6 win over the Panthers with the injury, so he may need to log a full session Friday to avoid a designation heading into the weekend.

