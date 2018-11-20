Crowder (ankle) didn't participate in Tuesday's practice, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Since injuring his ankle in the Week 5 loss to the Saints, Crowder has practiced only two times, both of which were limited sessions Nov. 8 and 9. He has yet to take the field since those dates, which seemingly puts him on track for a seventh straight absence Thursday in Dallas. In the event Crowder is sidelined again, Josh Doctson, Maurice Harris and Trey Quinn would likely comprise most of the Redskins' three-receiver sets.

