Crowder participated in 1-on-1 and 7-on-7 drills during Sunday's practice, Stephen Czarda of Redskins.com reports.

Crowder has been slowed by a hamstring injury the past couple weeks, but in taking part in competitive drill work Sunday, it appears he's verging on a full return to the fold. That comes as great news to the Redskins, who also hope to welcome tight end Jordan Reed (toe) back within the next week or so. Despite Crowder's progress, however, it wouldn't be surprising if Washington declines to play him in Saturday's second preseason game against Green Bay.