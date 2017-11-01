Redskins' Jamison Crowder: No activity Wednesday
Crowder wasn't in uniform at the start of Wednesday's practice, JP Finlay of NBCSports Washington reports.
Crowder matched career highs with nine receptions on 13 targets Sunday against the Cowboys, but with the help of 41- and 26-yard connections with Kirk Cousins, the wideout reached a career-best 123 receiving yards. In two-plus seasons, Crowder hasn't missed a game, so the lack of activity Wednesday could be maintenance-related. Expect his status to be clarified when the Redskins release their first Week 9 injury report later Wednesday.
