Crowder (hamstring) will not play in the Redskins' preseason opener Thursday against the Ravens.

Crowder is "day-to-day" with a hamstring injury he suffered in practice last Wednesday and it appears the Redskins won't be taking any chances with their standout receiver. With Josh Doctson (hamstring) also out Thursday, Terrelle Pryor and Brian Quick will likely assume the top two wideout spots.