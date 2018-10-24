Crowder (ankle) was held out of practice Wednesday.

Crowder has already missed two games and likely will miss at least one more due to a lingering ankle injury, according to JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington. Supporting this notion is the fact Crowder needed a scooter and walking boot to get around the Redskins' facility last week. Fellow wide receiver Paul Richardson (shoulder/knee) is a better bet to return Sunday against the Giants after practicing on a limited basis Wednesday, which would bring some relief to the passing attack.

More News
Our Latest Stories