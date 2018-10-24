Redskins' Jamison Crowder: No practice reps Wednesday
Crowder (ankle) was held out of practice Wednesday.
Crowder has already missed two games and likely will miss at least one more due to a lingering ankle injury, according to JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington. Supporting this notion is the fact Crowder needed a scooter and walking boot to get around the Redskins' facility last week. Fellow wide receiver Paul Richardson (shoulder/knee) is a better bet to return Sunday against the Giants after practicing on a limited basis Wednesday, which would bring some relief to the passing attack.
More News
-
Redskins' Jamison Crowder: Ruled out for Sunday•
-
Redskins' Jamison Crowder: Likely sidelined 'a few weeks'•
-
Redskins' Jamison Crowder: Using scooter, wearing boot Thursday•
-
Redskins' Jamison Crowder: Missing another practice•
-
Redskins' Jamison Crowder: Deemed 'iffy' for Sunday•
-
Redskins' Jamison Crowder: Won't practice until Friday, at earliest•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
Mitchell Trubisky has taken a big step forward in the last few weeks, and Jamey Eisenberg expects...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
Will Fuller and Doug Baldwin haven't been what you hoped for this season, but that could change...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
The rookie running back class has been hit-or-miss this season, but Jamey Eisenberg expects...
-
What you missed on Tuesday
We have injury reports from the Packers and a Giants fire sale as we catch up on the latest...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 8 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8
-
Fantasy football trade chart, Week 8
SportsLine's advanced computer model has crunched the numbers and revealed its latest NFL trade...