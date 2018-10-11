Redskins' Jamison Crowder: No practice Thursday
Crowder (ankle) was held out of practice Thursday, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.
During media availability Thursday, coach Jay Gruden said Crowder injured the ankle during Monday's loss at New Orleans. Still swollen, Crowder's ankle hasn't allowed him to practice this week, but Gruden does consider him "day-to-day." Fellow wideout Paul Richardson (knee/shoulder) is in the same boat as Crowder -- sidelined the past two days -- leaving the receiving corps in flux just days away from a Week 6 matchup with the Panthers. Meanwhile, Josh Doctson (heel) has been limited in drills this week. Considering the lack of health among the trio, Maurice Harris would benefit the most from one or more of them sitting out Sunday.
