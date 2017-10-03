Redskins' Jamison Crowder: Non-existent Monday
Crowder hauled in one reception for minus-seven yards in Monday's loss to the Chiefs.
Crowder was ineffective Monday night, as his only "reception" came on the final play of the game as the Redskins were attempting some school-yard magic, which ultimately ended up in a Chiefs defensive touchdown. The veteran wideout was nursing a hamstring injury throughout the week, which likely played a factor in his quiet night. The good news is Crowder now gets the bye week to rest a bit before the team takes on the 49ers in Week 6.
