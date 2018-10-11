Redskins' Jamison Crowder: Not practicing Thursday
Crowder (ankle) wasn't participating in the portion of Thursday's practice that was available to the media, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.
Crowder was also listed as a non-participant Wednesday, but that practice report was merely an estimated one with the Redskins opting for a walk-through session. In any case, Crowder's absence from the Redskins' first full-pad session of the week is somewhat concerning, as he'll now have just one more practice to prove his health heading into Sunday's matchup with the Panthers. Paul Richardson (knee/shoulder) is also expected to sit out Thursday's practice, leaving the Washington wideout corps in rough shape heading into the Week 6 contest.
More News
-
Redskins' Jamison Crowder: Listed as non-participant Wednesday•
-
Redskins' Jamison Crowder: Catches four passes•
-
Redskins' Jamison Crowder: Gets first TD of season•
-
Redskins' Jamison Crowder: Held to two catches•
-
Redskins' Jamison Crowder: Starts season quiet•
-
Redskins' Jamison Crowder: Ready for Week 1•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 6 Things to Know
Heath Cummings says there is reason to fear Andrew Luck this week, but not Jameis Winston.
-
Fantasy Football rankings and top picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6
-
Latest news: Freeman in doubt for Week 6
Wednesday is a pivotal day for injury news around the NFL. Chris Towers catches you up on everything...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Winston ready
After a suspension delayed his start, Jameis Winston is ready to make up for lost time, Jamey...
-
Week 6 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 6 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...