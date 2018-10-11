Crowder (ankle) wasn't participating in the portion of Thursday's practice that was available to the media, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.

Crowder was also listed as a non-participant Wednesday, but that practice report was merely an estimated one with the Redskins opting for a walk-through session. In any case, Crowder's absence from the Redskins' first full-pad session of the week is somewhat concerning, as he'll now have just one more practice to prove his health heading into Sunday's matchup with the Panthers. Paul Richardson (knee/shoulder) is also expected to sit out Thursday's practice, leaving the Washington wideout corps in rough shape heading into the Week 6 contest.