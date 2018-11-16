Redskins' Jamison Crowder: Not seen at practice
Crowder (ankle) isn't practicing Friday, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.
All signs point toward a sixth consecutive absence after an MRI earlier this week revealed linger issues in Crowder's ankle. It's fair to begin wondering if he might need surgery to correct the problem. Meanwhile, Josh Doctson and Maurice Harris will lead the Washington wideout group in Sunday's game against the Texans.
