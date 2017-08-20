Redskins' Jamison Crowder: Notches score in Saturday's loss
Crowder (hamstring) brought in two of five targets for eight yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 21-17 preseason loss to the Packers.
Fully recovered from the hamstring ailment that cost him the first preseason game, the talented third-year man was the subject of plenty of attention from quarterback Kirk Cousins. Crowder hit paydirt when he got open on the left side of the formation out of the slot to bring in a four-yard pass from Cousins with 17 seconds remaining in the first half. The 24-year-old is primed to take another step forward in 2017 after having improved his numbers across the board in his sophomore NFL campaign. He and the rest of his first-string teammates should see plenty of action a week from Sunday against the Bengals in the Redskins' third preseason contest.
