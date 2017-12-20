Redskins' Jamison Crowder: Nursing hammy again
Crowder (hamstring) was limited on Wednesday's injury report.
Crowder has endured a number of bouts with his hamstring in the last half of 2017, namely during training camp, early in the preseason, in late September into early October and the first half of November. Despite the bumpy road, he's missed just one game this season, leading the team in every receiving category but touchdowns. Gaining clearance to play this weekend wouldn't be a boon, though, with the Broncos' second-ranked pass defense on tap Week 16.
