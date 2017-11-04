Crowder (hamstring) was downgraded to out for Sunday's game against Seattle.

With Crowder out, Ryan Grant appears the best candidate to take the slot snaps when Washington is in three-receiver sets. It also just might open up the possibility of Terrelle Pryor and Josh Doctson playing at the same time in three-receiver formations. None of the Washington wideouts is likely to find much success against Seattle's corners, but Grant may have the easiest looks when he stays away from Richard Sherman and Shaq Griffin.