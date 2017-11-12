Crowder (hamstring) is active for Sunday's game against the Vikings, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Crowder took a seat Week 9 due to a lack of confidence in his hamstring, but the tide turned in his favor in advance of this contest when he practiced Wednesday through Friday, albeit in a limited capacity. With Jordan Reed (hamstring) sidelined again, the Redskins passing attack will be headed by Crowder, Josh Doctson, Vernon Davis, Chris Thompson and Terrelle Pryor.