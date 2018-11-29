Redskins' Jamison Crowder: Practices on limited basis
Crowder (ankle) was a limited practice participant Thursday.
On the field for a second straight day, Crowder performed cuts while running routes Thursday, according to John Keim of ESPN.com. The pain in Crowder's ankle is more manageable than previous weeks, but as the wide receiver told the Redskins' official site, he's "taking it day by day right now." Whenever he gains clearance to return, Crowder, who primarily plays the slot, could move about the formation more with rookie slot receiver Trey Quinn (ankle) back from IR the last two games. The preceding could impact Crowder's target count, which rang in at 6.5 per game in 31 contests between 2016 and 2017.
