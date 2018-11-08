Crowder (ankle) was present at Thursday's practice, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

After taking part in the team stretch, Crowder was seen jogging and even caught a pass, according to Keim. Both activities were Crowder's first since injuring his ankle Week 5, a span in which he's missed four consecutive games. It remains to be seen if the activity is enough to warrant a limited designation on Thursday's injury report, but he appears to be making measurable progress this week.

More News
Our Latest Stories