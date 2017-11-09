Crowder (hamstring) turned in a limited practice Thursday.

Crowder has kicked off Week 10 preparations with a pair of limited practices, which counts as a step forward for the wideout after he failed to practice in any capacity before being ruled out of last Sunday's game against Seattle a day in advance. Per John Keim of ESPN.com, Crowder was able to perform individual work in the red zone during the portion of practice made available to the media, but it's unclear what else he was able to do behind closed doors. The Redskins should provide more clarity on Crowder's outlook for the weekend following Friday's practice.