Crowder (hamstring) remained limited at Friday's practice and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings.

A limited participant three straight days, Crowder took a clear step forward after missing every practice last week and being held out of Sunday's 17-14 win over Seattle. His availability may not be confirmed, one way or the other, until the Redskins release their inactive list approximately 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. Should Crowder miss another game, Ryan Grant will continue to handle most of the slot work, which in turn would free up more outside snaps for Josh Doctson and Terrelle Pryor.