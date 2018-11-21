Crowder (ankle) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game in Dallas, Jake Kring-Schreifels of the Redskins' official site reports.

Given that he was listed as a non-participant on the practice report every day this week, Crowder isn't a good bet to end his streak of six consecutive absences. However, the decision to list him as questionable may at least be a sign of progress, considering he was ruled out last Friday ahead of Sunday's loss to Houston. The Redskins likely will use Trey Quinn in the slot for the Thanksgiving Day game.