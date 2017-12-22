Redskins' Jamison Crowder: Questionable to face Denver
Crowder (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Broncos, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Crowder was a limited participant at every practice this week, making his first appearance on the injury report since November. He's been bothered by his hamstring at various points this season, most notably back in Week 9 when he missed a game. Crowder has gone over 50 yards in six of his past seven appearances, but there's reason for skepticism if he'll be playing at less than 100 percent while primarily facing Denver's Chris Harris, arguably the best slot corner in the NFL. An absence would free up a spot in three-wide formations for Maurice Harris (back) or Brian Quick, with Ryan Grant likely getting more snaps in the slot. While Crowder seems likely to play, his status may not be known for sure until the Redskins release their inactive list at approximately 11:30 a.m. ET on Sunday.
