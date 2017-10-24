Crowder hauled in two of six targets for 28 yards in Monday's loss to the Eagles.

Crowder received the most offensive snaps of any Washington wideout (58) but failed to turn those reps into production. The 24-year-old continues to struggle this season, contributing only 19 receptions and 149 yards through six games. He'll look to get back to his old ways Sunday against the Cowboys.

