Crowder has been working on his explosiveness with the Duke University strength and conditioning staff, preparing to join the Redskins for offseason workouts in mid-April, Steve Wiseman of The News & Observer reports. "Personally, I still think there's a lot that I can accomplish here," said Crowder. "That's why I've been here working, grinding with coach [Noel] Durfey and the sprint staff. I've been working running routes, getting back into the groove of things before we start OTAs."

A 2015 fourth-round pick, Crowder likely is hoping for a contract extension as he prepares for the final season os his rookie deal. He only scored three times in 15 games last season while noticing a slight dip from 2016 in catch rate (63.5 percent), yards per reception (12.0) and yards per target (7.6), though all of those numbers are above average for a receiver who primarily operates from the slot. Crowder shouldn't have too much trouble adjusting to the change from Kirk Cousins to Alex Smith, considering the latter has long been one of the league's more accurate quarterbacks on short throws. There will be a bit more competition for targets following the offseason addition of Paul Richardson, but Crowder remains a tentative favorite to lead the team in receiving opportunities for a second straight year, as TE Jordan Reed (toe) can't be expected to play a full schedule. Crowder, Richardson and Josh Doctson all seem to be enjoying healthy offseasons, whereas Reed and pass-catching back Chris Thompson (leg) are rehabbing from their respective surgeries.