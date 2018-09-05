Redskins' Jamison Crowder: Ready for Week 1
Crowder (groin) Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site on the Redskins' Week 1 injury report Wednesday.
Crowder didn't play during the preseason due to a groin injury, but a focus on recovery has helped him get back to full health in time for the regular-season opener. With Alex Smith stepping in for Kirk Cousins, it remains to be seen where Crowder will stand in the pecking order for targets, but his ability to stay on the field (one DNP in three seasons) should keep him in the mix along with Jordan Reed, Paul Richardson and Chris Thompson.
