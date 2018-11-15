Redskins' Jamison Crowder: Remains sidelined at practice
Crowder (ankle) was held out of practice Thursday, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.
There was some hope Crowder would progress to limited participation after he was spotted working out on the side, per John Keim of ESPN.com. However, that didn't come to pass. According to Copeland, a recent MRI revealed lingering issues within the ankle in question, and coach Jay Gruden later told Les Carpenter of The Washington Post on Wednesday that Crowder "needs a little more time." Crowder has just one practice remaining to change the tune about his ability to return Sunday against the Texans, but a sixth consecutive absence becomes likelier without some on-field activity.
