Crowder (ankle) is active for Monday's game in Philadelphia.

After practicing in pads and running routes throughout the week, Crowder showed he was trending toward his first game action since Week 5. He could take over the slot receiver role entirely with Trey Quinn tending to an ankle injury, which required the use of a walking boot Sunday. Despite the lack of clarity surrounding his workload, Crowder will look to exploit an Eagles defense that has given up 200.7 receiving yards per game and 13 total touchdowns to wideouts in 11 outings this season.

