Crowder (personal) returned to practice Thursday, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

As expected, Crowder is back after dealing with a personal matter Wednesday. He's come to life in his last two appearances, combining for 13 catches for 199 yards on 24 targets. If Jordan Reed (hamstring) is held out for a third consecutive game, Crowder could see similar volume Sunday versus a Saints defense that has given up 13.5 YPC and no touchdowns to wide receivers over the last four contests.