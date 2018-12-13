Crowder (ankle) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Crowder's return to full activity should clear up any lingering concern that he may have suffered a setback with the ankle injury that sidelined him for seven games before he suited up in the last two contests. The wideout caught two of seven targets for 87 yards and a touchdown in the Week 14 loss to the Giants and could draw more volume in the passing game Sunday in Jacksonville with top tight end Jordan Reed (toe) and fellow starting receiver Josh Doctson (concussion) both seemingly trending toward sitting out.

