Crowder (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Giants.

As expected, Crowder didn't practice at all this week and has now been ruled out for a third straight game. It does seem the Redskins stand a decent chance to get Paul Richardson (shoulder/knee) and Chris Thompson (rib/knee) back in the lineup, potentially giving Alex Smith the closest thing he's had to a healthy supporting cast since Week 5. Maurice Harris should replace Crowder in three-wide formations.