Redskins' Jamison Crowder: Ruled out again
Crowder (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Giants.
As expected, Crowder didn't practice at all this week and has now been ruled out for a third straight game. It does seem the Redskins stand a decent chance to get Paul Richardson (shoulder/knee) and Chris Thompson (rib/knee) back in the lineup, potentially giving Alex Smith the closest thing he's had to a healthy supporting cast since Week 5. Maurice Harris should replace Crowder in three-wide formations.
