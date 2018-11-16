Crowder (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Texans.

This was expected after an MRI earlier in the week revealed lingering issues in the slot receiver's ankle. Crowder will sit out for a sixth straight game, but the Redskins still seem to be optimistic about his injury eventually healing with rest. Jordan Reed, Josh Doctson and Maurice Harris are the best bets to draw targets from Alex Smith on Sunday.

