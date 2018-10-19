Crowder (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Dallas.

Crowder was spotted using a scooter and a walking boot Thursday at the Redskins' team facility, but he did at least get encouraging news from an MRI. He's nonetheless expected to miss time beyond Week 7, despite coming down to a game-time decision last week against the Panthers. With Paul Richardson (knee/shoulder) listed as doubtful, Washington will turn to some combination of Brian Quick, Michael Floyd and Jehu Chesson alongside Josh Doctson and Maurice Harris in three-wide formations.

