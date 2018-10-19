Redskins' Jamison Crowder: Ruled out for Sunday
Crowder (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Dallas.
Crowder was spotted using a scooter and a walking boot Thursday at the Redskins' team facility, but he did at least get encouraging news from an MRI. He's nonetheless expected to miss time beyond Week 7, despite coming down to a game-time decision last week against the Panthers. With Paul Richardson (knee/shoulder) listed as doubtful, Washington will turn to some combination of Brian Quick, Michael Floyd and Jehu Chesson alongside Josh Doctson and Maurice Harris in three-wide formations.
More News
-
Redskins' Jamison Crowder: Likely sidelined 'a few weeks'•
-
Redskins' Jamison Crowder: Using scooter, wearing boot Thursday•
-
Redskins' Jamison Crowder: Missing another practice•
-
Redskins' Jamison Crowder: Deemed 'iffy' for Sunday•
-
Redskins' Jamison Crowder: Won't practice until Friday, at earliest•
-
Redskins' Jamison Crowder: Unavailable Week 6•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Latest news: Cook looking doubtful again
Dalvin Cook's recovery from a hamstring injury may have taken another turn for the worse Thursday....
-
Week 7 Fantasy Sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 7, including some old guys...
-
Fantasy Football Week 7 rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 7
-
Starts, Sits, Sleepers, and Risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the NFL schedule to give you players to start, players...
-
Week 7 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 7 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...