Redskins' Jamison Crowder: Running routes Thursday
Crowder (ankle) ran routes at Thursday's practice, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.
The Redskins officially kicked off Week 13 prep Thursday, and Crowder is on the field for the second day in a row. Among his routes, he performed a hard cut, after which he didn't appear to feel good, per John Keim of ESPN.com. While Crowder is taking steps toward a return to action, he may have to get through the week unscathed to suit up Monday at Philadelphia,
