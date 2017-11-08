Crowder (hamstring) said he's feeling better this week after he returned to a limited practice Wednesday, ESPN.com's John Keim reports.

Crowder was listed as a non-participant for every practice last week, but he did get in some agility work with athletic trainers, which inspired the Redskins to wait until Saturday to rule him out for Sunday's eventual 16-14 win over Seattle. The wide receiver seems to be a tick ahead of tight end Jordan Reed, who also missed practice last week and returned in a limited capacity Wednesday. Both players figure to be listed as questionable, at best, for Sunday's game against the Vikings.