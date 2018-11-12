Crowder (ankle) is scheduled for an MRI this week and isn't expected to practice any sooner than Thursday, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Crowder managed a pair of limited practices last week and was initially deemed 'questionable' on the injury report, but he was then downgraded to 'out' approximately 24 hours before the opening kickoff of Sunday's eventual 16-3 win over Tampa Bay. This latest update doesn't exactly hint at a return for Week 11 against Houston, but coach Jay Gruden didn't rule out the possibility and didn't explicitly mention a setback. Josh Doctson and Maurice Harris have emerged as the leaders of Washington's wideout group, with Michael Floyd and Brian Quick also mixing in.