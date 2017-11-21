Crowder hauled in seven of his eight targets for 72 yards in Sunday's overtime loss to the Saints.

Crowder has topped 70 yards receiving in each of his past three games as he continues to cement himself as the Redskins' top target. In addition to a gut-wrenching loss on Sunday, the Redskins left the game with several key injuries to offensive weapons including Chris Thompson (fibula) and Ryan Grant (calf). Furthermore, Jordan Reed (hamstring) continues to miss practice time and Terrelle Pryor (ankle) was placed on injured reserve. All these injuries leave Crowder as one of the few established targets in Kirk Cousins' arsenal, which could lead to increased targets on Thanksgiving night.