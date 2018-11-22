Redskins' Jamison Crowder: Sidelined again Thursday
Crowder (ankle) is inactive for Thursday's game in Dallas.
Missing his sixth consecutive contest due to an ankle injury, Crowder will have ample time to ramp up his conditioning for the Redskins' next game Monday, Dec. 3 versus the Eagles. His absence will allow rookie wide receiver Trey Quinn to operate in the slot yet again.
More News
-
Redskins' Jamison Crowder: Questionable, despite no practice•
-
Redskins' Jamison Crowder: Missing from practice•
-
Redskins' Jamison Crowder: Held out of Monday's walk-through•
-
Redskins' Jamison Crowder: Ruled out for sixth straight week•
-
Redskins' Jamison Crowder: Not seen at practice•
-
Redskins' Jamison Crowder: Remains sidelined at practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 12
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Injuries slowed him earlier in the season, but we've seen star potential from Marlon Mack....
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the Week 12 schedule to identify players to start and...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
You drafted Aaron Rodgers thinking you would never have to sit him, but you might need to consider...
-
Week 12 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
It took them a little while to get going, but Josh Gordon and Doug Baldwin should keep rolling...