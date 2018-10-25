Crowder (ankle) didn't take part in Thursday's practice, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

With a pair of absences from practice to begin Week 8, Crowder looks likely to end up on the inactive list for a third straight game Sunday against the Giants. Meanwhile, fellow starter Paul Richardson (shoulder/knee) remains "hopeful" to play this weekend, per JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington, which would be a boon for a Washington passing attack that sputtered in the Week 7 win over Dallas while its top two wideouts were sidelined.

