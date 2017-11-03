Crowder (hamstring) didn't participate in the portion of Friday's practice available to the media, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Crowder was spotted going through his own workout on a side field, but unless he gets in some reps with the rest of the team during closed portion of Friday's practice, it's looking increasingly likely that he'll miss Sunday's game against the Seahawks. Redskins head coach Jay Gruden should offer an official word on the status of Crowder, who broke out for a season-high nine receptions and 123 yards in the Week 8 loss to the Cowboys, after practice concludes.