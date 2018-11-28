Crowder (ankle) went through individual drills in pads Wednesday, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Limited to rehab work the past few weeks, Crowder finally seems to be taking a major step forward as the Redskins prepare for a crucial game against the Eagles in Week 13. With the divisional battle taking place Monday night, we'll have to wait until Thursday to see how Crowder is listed on the first injury report of the week. It sounds like he's headed for a 'limited' tag, which would mark his first participation of any kind since Nov. 9. He hasn't played in a game since injuring his ankle in a Week 5 loss to the Saints.

