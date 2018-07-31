Redskins' Jamison Crowder: Standing out at camp
Crowder and Alex Smith have shown a strong connection through five days of training camp, Jake Kring-Schreifels of Redskins.com reports.
Smith was quick to praise Crowder after June minicamp, noting that the slot receiver makes things easy on his quarterback. The chemistry only seems to keep growing, with Crowder gobbling up a plethora of short and intermediate passes while TE Jordan Reed (toe) and RB Chris Thompson (leg) work their way back for major injuries. Heading into the final season of his rookie contract, Crowder is well positioned to lead the Redskins in targets and also a good bet to improve on his career mark of 4.1 catches per game. In addition to manning the slot in three-wide formations, he should get some playing time outside in two-receiver sets.
More News
-
Redskins' Jamison Crowder: Impressing new QB•
-
Redskins' Jamison Crowder: Ready for offseason program•
-
Redskins' Jamison Crowder: Another 65-plus reception season•
-
Redskins' Jamison Crowder: Scores in second straight game•
-
Redskins' Jamison Crowder: Active Sunday•
-
Redskins' Jamison Crowder: Expected to play Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Go Mahomes
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Eisenberg RB sleepers, breakouts, busts
Jamey Eisenberg updates his sleepers, breakouts and busts at running back for the 2018 sea...
-
Podcast: Rise of Dalvin Cook?
Kicking off Running Back Week with some sleepers and some excitement over Dalvin Cook.
-
Best fantasy football sleepers to target
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
RBs are back: A Fantasy blessing
The running back position is back, which is great for Fantasy owners. Jamey Eisenberg looks...
-
Running back Tiers 2.0
You don't have to wait until Draft Day to know when running backs will get taken. Plan ahead...