Crowder and Alex Smith have shown a strong connection through five days of training camp, Jake Kring-Schreifels of Redskins.com reports.

Smith was quick to praise Crowder after June minicamp, noting that the slot receiver makes things easy on his quarterback. The chemistry only seems to keep growing, with Crowder gobbling up a plethora of short and intermediate passes while TE Jordan Reed (toe) and RB Chris Thompson (leg) work their way back for major injuries. Heading into the final season of his rookie contract, Crowder is well positioned to lead the Redskins in targets and also a good bet to improve on his career mark of 4.1 catches per game. In addition to manning the slot in three-wide formations, he should get some playing time outside in two-receiver sets.