Crowder caught three of four targets for 32 yards in Sunday's 24-6 win over the Cardinals.

Washington jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the second quarter, allowing Adrian Peterson to pile up 26 rush attempts while Alex Smith attempted just 30 passes. Crowder's volume was disappointing nonetheless, with Chris Thompson (seven targets), Paul Richardson (six) and Jordan Reed (five) all getting more looks. The 25-year-old slot receiver should be a bit busier against a soft Indianapolis secondary in Week 2, though it's another matchup that could favor rushing volume over passing volume for the Washington offense. Crowder's groin injury from August no longer seems to be a concern.