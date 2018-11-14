Redskins' Jamison Crowder: Still has 'some issues' with ankle
Coach Jay Gruden said the recent MRI of Crowder's ankle revealed "some issues in there," Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.
Crowder has missed five consecutive games due to an ankle injury, which has yet to get back to full health. In addition to Gruden's comment on the MRI, he told Les Carpenter of The Washington Post that he doesn't "think we are that far away, but it needs a little more time." Crowder isn't expected to practice until Thursday, at the earliest, this week, but Gruden's thoughts don't exactly inspire confidence that the wide receiver will be able to play Sunday against the Texans.
More News
-
Redskins' Jamison Crowder: Scheduled for another MRI•
-
Redskins' Jamison Crowder: Downgraded to out•
-
Redskins' Jamison Crowder: Listed as questionable•
-
Redskins' Jamison Crowder: Practicing again•
-
Redskins' Jamison Crowder: Making progress in practice•
-
Redskins' Jamison Crowder: Present at practice Thursday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
It hasn't been quite the season we've hoped for from Alex Collins or Dalvin Cook, but Jamey...
-
Latest news: Bell stays home
Le'Veon Bell chose not to report on Tuesday. Heath Cummings breaks down everything you missed...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 11 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 11
-
Fantasy Football trade chart, Week 11
SportsLine's advanced computer model has crunched the numbers and revealed its latest NFL trade...
-
Week 11 Trade Values Chart
Fantasy Football trade deadlines are rapidly approaching. What will it cost you to make one...
-
Week 11 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...