Coach Jay Gruden said the recent MRI of Crowder's ankle revealed "some issues in there," Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.

Crowder has missed five consecutive games due to an ankle injury, which has yet to get back to full health. In addition to Gruden's comment on the MRI, he told Les Carpenter of The Washington Post that he doesn't "think we are that far away, but it needs a little more time." Crowder isn't expected to practice until Thursday, at the earliest, this week, but Gruden's thoughts don't exactly inspire confidence that the wide receiver will be able to play Sunday against the Texans.