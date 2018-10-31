Redskins' Jamison Crowder: Still not ready for practice
Crowder (ankle) is listed as a non-participant on the Wednesday injury report.
Crowder was spotted working out with trainers on a side field, but he apparently didn't progress to any form of practice with his teammates. He's trending in the direction of a fourth consecutive absence as the Redskins begin preparation for Sunday's home game against Atlanta.
More News
-
Redskins' Jamison Crowder: Works on side Wednesday•
-
Redskins' Jamison Crowder: Ruled out again•
-
Redskins' Jamison Crowder: Sidelined for another practice•
-
Redskins' Jamison Crowder: No practice reps Wednesday•
-
Redskins' Jamison Crowder: Ruled out for Sunday•
-
Redskins' Jamison Crowder: Likely sidelined 'a few weeks'•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With Dalvin Cook still dealing with injuries, Latavius Murray is going to keep giving Fantasy...
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 Starts, Sits, Risks, and Sleepers
Who does Dave Richard like in Week 9? He goes through every game on the schedule to find gems...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
M&T Bank Stadium has been a house of horrors for Ben Roethlisberger in recent years, and Jamey...
-
Top Fantasy Football trade chart, Week 9
SportsLine's advanced computer model has crunched the numbers and revealed its latest NFL trade...