Crowder snagged four of 11 targets for 76 yards and added a five-yard run during Sunday's 38-30 loss to Minnesota.

Crowder has now topped 80 total yards in back-to-back weeks after failing to reach 55 total yards in any of his first six games of the season. He's also been targeted a total of 24 times during that span as compared to 30 times in his first six outings. The uptick in looks makes sense for a Washington team skidding out of the playoff picture. Kirk Cousins entered 2017 season without familiar faces such as DeSean Jackson and Pierre Garcon, Josh Doctson and Terrelle Pryor entering in their stead. Washington was able to put up a season high 30 points leaning on old standbys like Crowder, Chris Thompson and Vernon Davis. Look for Cousins continue to look their way.