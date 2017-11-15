Redskins' Jamison Crowder: Tending to personal matter
Crowder missed Wednesday's practice due to personal reasons, but the Redskins expect the wide receiver to return Thursday, Brian McNally of the Richmond Times-Dispatch reports.
While suiting up for two of the Redskins' last three games, Crowder has held a significant role in the offense, earning a whopping 24 targets, which have yielded 13 receptions for 199 yards. Crowder hasn't reached the end zone this season, but assuming his personal matter doesn't impact his availability Sunday, he'll attempt to strike against a Saints defense that hasn't yielded a touchdown to a wideout since Week 6.
