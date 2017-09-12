Redskins' Jamison Crowder: Three receptions in loss
Crowder brought in three of seven targets for 14 yards and also fumbled one of his two punt returns in Week 1's loss to the Eagles.
Crowder came into the game with injury questions revolving around a hamstring ailment he suffered at the beginning of the season. The third-year pro was underwhelming in the contest, as he failed to connect with Kirk Cousins despite having the third-highest amount of targets. His day as a returner wasn't much better, as he only recorded three yards on two attempts, fumbling one on Washington's own 40-yard line, which led to a quick Eagles touchdown. The Redskins offense looked sluggish as a whole, so Crowder could be bound for a bounce-back performance if the unit can get hot next Sunday against the Rams.
