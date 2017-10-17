Crowder hauled in three of five targets for 15 yards in Sunday's win over the 49ers.

Crowder has yet to find the end zone this season and his 121 total receiving yards pale in comparison to his 231 yards through five games last season. A silver lining for fantasy owners could be Crowder's 53 offensive reps this Sunday, which is his highest on the year. However, if increased reps don't lead to more targets, Crowder could find himself on the chopping block in many leagues.