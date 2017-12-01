Crowder hauled in five of seven targets for 67 yards, returned one punt for four yards and lost a fumble in Thursday's 38-14 loss to the Cowboys.

Crowder couldn't come close to matching his Thanksgiving night outburst against the Giants, but he still drew even with Ryan Grant for the team lead in catches while checking in second in receiving yardage. The third-year wideout has seen no fewer than Thursday's seven targets over the last four games and has developed into Kirk Cousins' most consistent weapon in the short-to-intermediate passing game with Jordan Reed (hamstring) and Chris Thompson (knee) both out of action. While he's underwhelmed in the red zone (one touchdown on the season), he's paid off for fantasy owners in PPR formats due to his steady catch totals. He'll look to continue producing versus the Chargers in Week 14.