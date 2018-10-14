Crowder (ankle) is listed as inactive Sunday versus the Panthers.

Crowder's ankle clearly didn't pass the sniff test of the Redskins' training staff in pregame warmups. With both Crowder and running back Chris Thompson (rib/knee) unavailable to Alex Smith, there should be plenty of targets up for grabs for the likes of Paul Richardson, Josh Doctson and Jordan Reed in Week 6.

