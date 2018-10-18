Crowder (ankle) was seen moving about the Redskins' locker room Thursday with a scooter and a walking boot on his foot, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.

After failing to practice for a second day in a row Thursday, as expected, Crowder doesn't seem like a great bet to suit up Sunday versus the Cowboys. Another absence Friday likely would be the nail in the coffin, but at least he has one more chance to prove the health of his ankle. In the end, though, coach Jay Gruden has called "iffy" all week, according to Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post.