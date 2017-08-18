Redskins' Jamison Crowder: Will play Saturday versus Packers
Crowder (hamstring) will play in Saturday's preseason game against the Packers, Craig Hoffman of 106.7 The Fan reports.
Crowder missed Washington's preseason opener while managing a hamstring problem, but after returning to full health and practice participation this week, the wideout will be out there Saturday evening. That certainly comes as good news to the Redskins offense, as Crowder is projected to serve as the team's No. 2 wideout this term.
